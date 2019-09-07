One dead as Osceola police investigate murder

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives were working Friday to determine a suspect in a murder investigation in Osceola.
According to Osceola Police Chief Ollie Collins, officers got a call Thursday evening about the murder on Main Street.
Details were scarce but Collins said one person was found dead.
Collins said detectives are investigating the case, with investigators asking for help from the public.
Anyone with information on the murder can call Osceola police at 870-563-5213.
