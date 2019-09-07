Region 8 students learn about alternative career opportunities

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There aren’t too many good reasons for students to miss class, but students at Batesville High School had the perfect excuse Friday.
Be Pro Be Proud debuted its new mobile truck Thursday in Little Rock and its first stop afterwards was a visit to see the Pioneers. The 1,000-square-foot truck is complete with more than 13 virtual and interactive programs including fiber optics, plumbing and HVAC.
Batesville High School Career Coach Laura Howard works throughout the school year to make this presentation an annual visit at the school.
“We want students to have an opportunity to know what else is out there and what’s right here in our community that might not require that four-year degree,” Howard said.
Students also had the opportunity to visit with local businesses that offer jobs in those same careers that were learned about on the unit.
The mobile unit will continue to travel around the state, offering students an opportunity to explore real job opportunities through hands-on and interactive experiences.
