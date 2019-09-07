Running to keep families together, focus of event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With sneakers laced and runners stretched, 180 people were ready to show their support Saturday toward keeping mothers and children united.
The I Care 5K race surrounded Craighead Forest Park with families, friends and fun. The race goes to support the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries in the Jonesboro area.
The statewide ministry works to help families stay together and keep children out of the foster care system.
Executive director Derek Brown said Jonesboro is directly impacted from this race.
“We have our Jonesboro family care home, where we have single mothers with their children,” he said. “It’s a prevention and reunification ministry.”
The goal of the program for Brown is a personal one.
“What we really love is for families to be able to stay together,” he said. “We’re able to help them stay there and have stability until they have independence.”
