SCSO: Boa constrictor stolen from Delta Fair
Eve the boa constrictor
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 7, 2019 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 4:16 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies need help locating a red-tail boa constrictor that was stolen from the Delta Fair.

Someone stole “Eve” from her case between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Eve the boa constrictor (source: Shelby Givens)
She’s been a regular feature in the Reptile House at Delta Fair for years. Fair goers pay $5 to hold her.

The eight-year-old snake is worth more than $1000, and requires a heat lamp and special diet.

Eve’s owner, Shelby Givens, is offering a cash reward.

