Sidewalks line up with local vendors at arts and crafts fair

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library not only saw people in their book aisles Saturday, but on their sidewalks as well.
The seasonal arts and crafts fair held over 40 vendors selling their own items, most of which are handmade.
Paintings, furniture and jewelry were for sale, among many other crafts. Vendor Lauryn Escue said she is a repeat vendor.
“It was a good success in the spring, and it was fun to do,” Escue said. “I like to put my name out there and get different customers to be local.”
Escue said she wants to share with others the success she’s had at the fair.
“It’s been fun with the people I’ve me that have set up around me,” she said. “It’s been really fun to be able to connect with different artists too.”
The next arts and crafts fair at the library is scheduled for spring 2020.
