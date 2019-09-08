Family, friends remember Felecia Channell

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was found dead on September 3, now, her family is celebrating her life.
Felecia Channell’s family describe her as being full of joy and life.
A celebration Sunday saw a few tears and many hugs shared by those who care for Channell the most.
Her stepmother, Teressa Channell, shared kind words about her and cannot wait to see her again.
“I know that she’s not here now and her soul has gone to Heaven and I hope that she is enjoying the pleasures that we all look forward to being there someday,” she said.
Gregory Channell loved his daughter greatly. He said her love for her kids did not go unnoticed.
“She was a mother of seven children, and she was just fun to be around,” he said. “She was just full of life.”
Words of encouragement and prayer were said by the group. A balloon release was held for the friends and family of Channell.
The family said they hope Felecia Channell is always remembered.
