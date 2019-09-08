Jonesboro police investigating possible homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a possible homicide after police were called to the scene of a person not breathing.
In a press release, JPD said around 4 a.m. Sunday, first responders were were called to the 4700-block of Samantha for someone not breathing.
Once on scene, police were called because first responders determined the man was dead & it was somehow suspicious in nature.
Police say the man was found in the back of a pickup truck in the driveway.
No other details were given as to the condition of the person to lead police to that determination.
Police say whatever happened to the man, happened outside of Jonesboro, but no details were given as to why police believe that.
Police were trying to determine where the incident took place.
The identity of the person has not been released.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and bring you any new details as soon as they become available.
