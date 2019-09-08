Lyon falls to Hendrix in Battle for ScotZilla

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College football team put up a fight all night against Hendrix College, but the Scots came up just short, and fell by a score of 28-20 to the Warriors in the “Battle for ScotZilla” on Saturday night.
Lyon fell to 1-1 after the loss, while Hendrix improved to 1-0.
The Scots got on the board first with a 21-yard field goal by Ignacio Gomez to open up the second quarter before Hendrix responded with a 12-yard touchdown run by Kip Vanhoose to give the Warriors a 7-3 advantage as the score held firm the rest of the quarter.
Hendrix extended its lead to 14-3 after a pick-six by Jacob Bremmon in the Scots’ opening possession of the third quarter. The Warriors added to their lead with another rushing touchdown by Vanhoose, this time from 14-yards out midway through the third quarter.
The Scots began their comeback late in the third quarter. Jayden Grant and Dakota Braswell opened up the possession with back-to-back 11-yard runs. After a pair of short gains, Josh Sierra connected with Orreon Finley for a 27-yard touchdown. The duo connected again on the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 21-11.
Lyon produced another scoring drive in its first possession of the fourth quarter. The Scots opened up the possession on the ground with Braswell and Finley before Lyon took to the air. Sierra found Braswell for a 14-yard pass before he connected with Damien Carroll for a 10-yard pass. Braswell capped off the drive with an 11-yard run for a touchdown and pulled the Scots within four at 21-17.
Hendrix answered back with a scoring drive of their own on its next possession as Miles Thompson found paydirt from 14-yards out to extend the Warriors’ lead to 28-17. Lyon added a 30-yard field goal by Gomez late and attempted an on-side kick, but the Warriors were able to recover the football and held on for the win.
Sierra completed 12-of-20 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown. Finley caught five passes on the night for 47 yards and the one score. Sam Taylor led the Scots defensively with a game-high 13 total tackles.
Vanhoose carried the ball 14 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors.
The Scots will return to action on Sept. 21 for their first Sooner Athletic Conference game of the season at Texas College. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
