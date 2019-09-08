Parson announces campaign for Mo. governor in 2020

Parson announces campaign for Mo. governor in 2020
By James Long | September 8, 2019 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 3:54 PM

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson made a campaign announcement on Sunday afternoon, September 8.

The Republican governor announced his run for the seat in 2020 in his hometown of Bolivar, Missouri.

It All Started on a Farm...

It all started on a farm. Where long days and hard work go hand-in-hand. As a husband, father, grandfather, veteran, a sheriff who protected our communities and now as Governor of Missouri, there's one thing that hasn't changed. Mike Parson works hard for Missouri. #mogov #mikeworks #team57

Posted by Mike Parson on Saturday, September 7, 2019

Parson launched his campaign for governor reaffirming his commitment to the hard work of governing along with his belief that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream.

“I want to continue to do the hard work. To make sure everyone has the chance to pursue the American dream. To move Missouri forward with common sense, with honor and integrity. And that’s why I am here today, in my hometown of Bolivar – to announce that I am running to be your Governor of the great state of Missouri," said Parson.

The 63-year-old grandfather of six was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.

Announcement begins at 1:45.

Posted by Mike Parson on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, has intentions to run for governor as well.

