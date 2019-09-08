Parson announces campaign for Mo. governor in 2020

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson made a campaign announcement on Sunday afternoon, September 8.
The Republican governor announced his run for the seat in 2020 in his hometown of Bolivar, Missouri.
Parson launched his campaign for governor reaffirming his commitment to the hard work of governing along with his belief that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream.
“I want to continue to do the hard work. To make sure everyone has the chance to pursue the American dream. To move Missouri forward with common sense, with honor and integrity. And that’s why I am here today, in my hometown of Bolivar – to announce that I am running to be your Governor of the great state of Missouri," said Parson.
The 63-year-old grandfather of six was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, has intentions to run for governor as well.
