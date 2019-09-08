Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 6th)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees from September 6th here.
Nettleton (Cade Carter TD pass to Joesee Perkins)
Nominee number 1 is Nettleton. Cade Carter had 4 touchdown passes in the Game of the Week, including a bomb to Joesee Perkins. The Raiders beat Pocahontas 52-41 in the Game of the Week.
Hoxie (Daylon Powell rushing TD)
Nominee number 2 is Hoxie. Daylon Powell takes it himself and he’ll make a house call for the Mustangs. The guys in green are off to a 2-0 start with a 49-22 win over Trumann on Friday.
Southside (Alex Palmer rushing TD)
Our final nominee is Southside. Alex Palmer plows it in for one of his 5 rushing touchdowns on the night. Southerners roll past Cave City 46-8 in the 167 Showdown.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
