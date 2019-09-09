Diana Davis honored with TB&P NEA Women in Business Award Class of 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT’s very own Diana Davis will be honored Tuesday night as part of the inaugural class of Talk Business and Politics NEA Women in Business Award.
Diana will be recognized with ten of the area’s top women business leaders, who have shown strong records of innovation in their fields, exceptional performance in their businesses and meaningful community involvement.
These women have helped build Region 8 into one of the state's largest growth in business.
This is Talk Business & Politics first year producing this award for the region.
Through a Q&A format, the ten women featured in this issue discuss some of the key aspects behind their leadership, drive, and commitment to serving the Northeast Arkansas region. From their professional endeavors to the energy they pour into their communities, they have made and are continuing to make a difference.
To see Diana's nomination and Q&A response, click here.
Diana and the other honorees will get special recognition from Northeast Arkansas Talk Business & Politics at a networking reception at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at The Glass Factory in downtown Jonesboro.
Talk Business & Politics is a news website that covers business, politics, and culture in Arkansas.
