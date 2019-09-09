Jonesboro police investigating Sunday night stabbing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening.
Jonesboro police, JFD and EMS all responded to the 1600-block of Arrowhead Farm Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday regarding the stabbing.
According to the desk sergeant with Jonesboro police, the suspect got out of their vehicle and acted as if they were going to shake the victim’s hand, then stabbed the victim instead.
According to a Facebook post by Jonesboro police, the victim was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds to their chest and back.
Police are searching for a person of interest in the case.
Region 8 News is working to learn more and will update with new information as it becomes available.
