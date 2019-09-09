Man accused of beating baby for crying

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is accused of beating a baby in an attempt to get the infant to stop crying.
Daniel Robinson faces a second-degree domestic battering charge in connection to the case.
The abuse was reported after the child’s mother took the infant to the emergency room.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the baby’s mother said she left him with Robinson while she worked.
Doctors at the hospital noted bruise marks on the infant’s inner thigh area and bruising on buttock region.
During an interview with detectives, Robinson initially denied hitting the baby.
“Eventually, he admitted removing the diaper and clothing from the baby and hitting him to attempt to get the baby to stop crying,” the detective noted in the affidavit.
A judge on Monday found probable cause to charge Robinson and set his bond at $50,000. The judge also issued a no-contact order.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.