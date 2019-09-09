RED WOLVES RAW: Monday weekly football press conference (09/09- Georgia)

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences.
Arkansas State posted their first win of 2019 on Saturday with a 43-17 victory at UNLV.
The Red Wolves also saw the return of head coach Blake Anderson to the sidelines after his leave of absence from the passing of his wife Wendy.
A-State is set to battle #3 Georgia on the road in Athens on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CST. (ESPN2)
Hear from Anderson, defensive coordinator David Duggan and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.