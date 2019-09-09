Sept. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We begin Monday with a stationary front to our south and clear skies.
It's going to feel hot and humid again today with only an isolated chance of rain as the front passes through Region 8.
Monday highs should hit 94 areawide with a heat index near 100.
News Headlines
A Jonesboro house went up in flames early Monday morning. A live report coming up at 6.
Police spent the night investigating separate burglaries at two Jonesboro pawn shops.
Both Jonesboro police and Craighead County deputies are investigating a possible homicide after police were called to the scene of a person not breathing.
