Starkel named starting QB for Razorbacks ahead of Saturday’s tilt with Colorado State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas grad transfer quarterback Nick Starkel has been named the starter for Saturday’s contest against Colorado State ahead of fellow transfer Ben Hicks.
Starkel replaced Hicks in the second half of Saturday's 31-17 loss to Ole Miss.
The former Texas A&M Aggie threw for over 201 yards and a touchdown pass against the Rebels.
In two games this season, he’s 21-29 for 249 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
Saturday’s start will mark the sixth in his career and his first for the Razorbacks since transferring in.
