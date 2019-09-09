4 teens injured in ATV rollover crash

DEXTER, Mo. (KAIT) - Four teens were hospitalized Sunday after their ATV rolled over.
The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Hagy Road, about 100 feet from the Dexter city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The teens, ranging in age from 13 to 16, were eastbound when the driver, 14-year-old Austin C. Parker, made a U-turn and lost control.
The 2015 Polaris Ranger 900 overturned, injuring the following:
- Montavious J. Cole, 16, of Malden
- Ken D. Davis, 15, of Malden
- Brandon L. Hamilton, 16, of Dexter
- Avin L. Vincint, 13, of Dexter
All of the teens were taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries.
