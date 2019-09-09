Texas Roadhouse applies for private club permit

Texas Roadhouse applies for private club permit
(Source: Pablo)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 9, 2019 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 11:20 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When a highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Jonesboro, the owners hope to serve potent potables to its thirsty customers.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control reported Friday that Eric D. Moore applied for a new Private Club-Class A permit for Texas Roadhouse, 1813 S. Caraway.

Construction of the restaurant began late last year and is nearing completion.

Construction on the highly-anticipated restaurant is nearing completion.
Construction on the highly-anticipated restaurant is nearing completion. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Located between Kroger Marketplace and Tommy’s Express Car Wash, the 7,000-square-foot restaurant should open in the coming weeks.

Other area businesses applying for ABC permits with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration during the week ending Aug. 30 include:

  • Marked Tree Chick Stop, 113 Hwy. 63 West, Marked Tree: New Retail Beer Off-Premises
  • Midway Mini Market, 302 Elm St., Marked Tree: New Retail Beer Off-Premises

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.