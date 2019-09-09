Texas Roadhouse applies for private club permit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When a highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Jonesboro, the owners hope to serve potent potables to its thirsty customers.
The Alcoholic Beverage Control reported Friday that Eric D. Moore applied for a new Private Club-Class A permit for Texas Roadhouse, 1813 S. Caraway.
Construction of the restaurant began late last year and is nearing completion.
Located between Kroger Marketplace and Tommy’s Express Car Wash, the 7,000-square-foot restaurant should open in the coming weeks.
Other area businesses applying for ABC permits with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration during the week ending Aug. 30 include:
- Marked Tree Chick Stop, 113 Hwy. 63 West, Marked Tree: New Retail Beer Off-Premises
- Midway Mini Market, 302 Elm St., Marked Tree: New Retail Beer Off-Premises
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.