Woman, children feared dead after car crashed into Miss. River

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A woman and two children are believed dead after their SUV crashed into the Mississippi River.
The crash happened near the Fitz Casino in Tunica on Sunday morning.
Authorities are working to pull the SUV out of the river. Meanwhile, investigators are trying to determine how or why it happened. They don't believe the crash was intentional, however.
Tunica County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Symphony Wilson dropped off some friends at work at Fitz around 10 a.m. Some time after that, the vehicle crashed into the river.
Two children, a 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy, were also in the car. The children's mother is a friend of one of the people Wilson had dropped off.
Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp said all three are believed to be dead.
Drivers found the vehicle about 100 yards offshore and 30 feet below the water.
