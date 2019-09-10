Ark. students charged, found in possession of handguns on campus

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Three KIPP Delta High School students have been charged after officers found the teens in possession of handguns on the school’s campus, according to Chief James Smith.
Officers responded to a call regarding possible students with weapons on campus just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Derek Carlock, 18, was among the three students who is being charged with possession of a handgun on school property. He will be taken to Marianna until his hearing appearance which is set for Wednesday.
A 17-year-old is also being charged with possession of a handgun on school property, defacing firearms and theft of property. The third suspect involved, a 16-year-old, is being charged with possession as well.
The juveniles will be held in Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.
Carlock will be held in Lee County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.