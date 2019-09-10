A Better Region 8: Stamping out bullying

(KAIT) -A couple of weeks ago, a 13-year-old in Florida wanted to support his favorite team for school colors day. But, living in Florida, it was hard to come by University of Tennessee gear.
So, he wrote U-T on a piece of paper and pinned it to an orange shirt.
No surprise to many of us that some of his classmates gave him a hard time.
Some call it teasing. Others call it bullying. Either way, it was mean.
The university found out and sent the boy a box of official Tennessee gear, including a shirt.
Then they went a step further and made the boy’s hand-drawn U-T one of their official designs.
Proceeds from the sales will go to the Stomp Out Bullying group.
We’ve all lived through junior high, we know the teasing that goes on.
It happens any time two or more kids of that age are in the same place at the same time.
As parents, we try to guide our kids through bullying.
What’s worse, we can look on social media and see many of us adults never grew out of it and that’s sad.
We should be role models.
I have to bite my tongue when it comes to bad-mouthing others, especially in front of my children.
Please, remember if you don’t have anything nice to say it’s best to not say anything at all, especially if there are young ears around.
