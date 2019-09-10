‘Bluff City Law’ stars hold special sneak peek before Sept. 23 premiere

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s new legal drama “Bluff City Law” is taking center stage Tuesday in downtown Memphis.
The stars of the show are giving a special sneak peek at the Halloran Centre. The private screening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a red carpet. Stay tuned for live interviews!
This is the first local screening of the show for an invite-only audience.
And of course, Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee will be there. Both have been spotted around town since the start of filming.
Caitlin has made several public appearances in recent weeks, touring the city shelter, participating in the 10th anniversary of the “I Heart Memphis” blog and speaking with theater students about her career.
“Bluff City Law” tells the story of a father-daughter legal team who takes on landmark civil rights cases. Memphis is not only the backdrop for the show, it’s also one of the stars. You’ll recognize scenes filmed across the city.
Get ready! “Bluff City Law” premieres Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
