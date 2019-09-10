Caitland Smiths assists USA Track & Field in “The Match”

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
MINSK, Belarus (9/9/19) – On the first day of the historic The Match: Europe vs. USA, Arkansas State All-American Caitland Smith helped Team USATF to 12 points with a pair of strong performances.
Smith opened the day with a sixth-place result in the women’s 100m, running 11.59 to score three points for the Americans at Dinamo National Olympic Stadium.
Later in the day, Smith was part of the first-place 4x100m relay squad that finished in 43.36 to earn nine points.
Team USATF currently trails Europe 328-312 after the first day of competition. On Tuesday, A-State great Sharika Nelvis is slated to run in the women’s 100m hurdles final set for 1:18 p.m. The meet is broadcast live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.
