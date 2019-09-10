County judge stresses importance of participating in 2020 census

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau stopped at the Craighead County Quorum court meeting Monday.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day hopes he can educate people more on the importance of the 2020 census. Judge Day said this area is missing out on money due to those missing the count.
“A lot of the other parts of the state are growing vastly and there are so many people minorities, children and immigrants that just don’t understand the process and don’t report," Day said.
He says this funding is vital for roads, hospitals, schools, and much more and over the last 10 years Arkansas alone has lost out on about $550 billion federal dollars.
A new method has also been created for those to get their survey in. Participants can submit their census in the mail and online.
Days plans to get the word out by forming a complete count census committee.
