Facility opens to help mental health

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The opening of the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Jonesboro will serve those who need additional help that jail does not provide.
The facility will benefit 20 counties in Northeast Arkansas and focus on giving mental health services to those in need.
Officers face cases involving someone with a mental issue daily. The result is an altercation or event that results in them going directly to jail.
The CSU now offers a proper place for them to go. Tuesday’s ribbon cutting had numerous law enforcement agencies and elected officials in attendence.
Governor Asa Hutchinson attended and said he’s pleased with the services the facility will offer Northeast Arkansas.
“It gives us a solution,” he said. “Whenever you have a mental health challenge across the nation, Arkansas’s actually doing something about it. This way, a law enforcement officer who’s been trained comes across with a mental health challenge, you don’t have to put them in the county jail.”
This CSU is now the fourth in the state and will hold 16 beds. Hutchinson said it’s a way to serve with care.
“This is a compassionate way to deal with a crisis across our nation,” he said. “Arkansas’s doing something and in northeast, Arkansas not just Craighead County, a 20-county area in northeast Arkansas. It should be a great solution for a challenge that we face.”
Hutchinson said this final CSU will complete the full mental health coverage needed in Arkansas.
