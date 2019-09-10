First Responder’s Ball goes back in time with “Roaring Twenties” theme in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is invited to attend a “Roaring Twenties” themed event in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday, Sept. 13.
The Poplar Bluff Elks Lodge is sponsoring the First Responder’s Ball.
Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner following at 7 p.m.
This is the second year for the ball which serves as a fundraiser for the Supporting Heroes organization.
Supporting Heroes helps the families of first responders in Missouri if they have been injured or killed in the line of duty.
To attend, the ball is $25 per ticket and includes a steak dinner.
Tickets are available at the door or you can contact the Elk’s Lodge at 573-785-9907.
