Georgia fans plan to #WearPinkForWendy on Saturday vs. Arkansas State
The couple celebrated their 26th anniversary in December. (Source: Coach Blake Anderson via Twitter)
By Chris Hudgison | September 10, 2019 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:37 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be lots of red & black on Saturday as Arkansas State travels to Athens to face #3 Georgia.

But you could see a lot of pink.

Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer posted on social media their hope to see fans wear pink to pay homage to Wendy Anderson. The wife of A-State’s football coach passed away August 20th after battling cancer. Several Red Wolves & Bulldog notables have shared their support for the cause.

Arkansas State and #3 Georgia meet between the hedges Saturday at 11:00am Central Time. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

