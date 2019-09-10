Georgia fans plan to #WearPinkForWendy on Saturday vs. Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be lots of red & black on Saturday as Arkansas State travels to Athens to face #3 Georgia.
But you could see a lot of pink.
Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer posted on social media their hope to see fans wear pink to pay homage to Wendy Anderson. The wife of A-State’s football coach passed away August 20th after battling cancer. Several Red Wolves & Bulldog notables have shared their support for the cause.
Arkansas State and #3 Georgia meet between the hedges Saturday at 11:00am Central Time. You can watch the game on ESPN2.
