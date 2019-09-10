Jonesboro Public Schools providing mental health services to students, teachers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Public Schools is taking charge when it comes to their students and mental health.
The district has spent the past three years investing money into providing mental health services to students.
Von McDaniel, director of student health services, started the program himself.
The services include helping students get insurance to pay for professional counseling sessions, along with providing teachers training to identify problems, including suicidal thoughts, and helping students stay on track in the classroom.
“We’ve allowed them extra brain breaks or times when they can go do a job for the teacher and that can be as simple as taking paper down to the office and bringing one back,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel has three employees on staff working with every campus in the district.
