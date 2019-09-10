Krystal to return to Jonesboro, location to be determined

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The popular small, square burger brand, Krystal, is returning to Jonesboro.
According to Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, The Krystal Company is currently looking at site locations for a new, state-of-the-art restaurant in Jonesboro.
The site, according to the company, will be selected in the next two months with plans to get the store opened in 2020.
The Jonesboro location will be Krystal’s second restaurant in Arkansas, in addition to its West Memphis store. The previous Jonesboro location closed in 2002.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.