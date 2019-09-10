Lawmakers call for study into health effects of vaping

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas lawmakers want to take a closer look at the health effects of vaping after recent hospitalizations and deaths nationwide.
According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, legislators held a committee meeting to call for an interim study on the health effects and trends.
Doctors, advocates, and educators spoke about the dangers and concerns.
“This is all kids. It’s very popular and we have lost control in trying to discipline this out of schools,” Bentonville School District Superintendent Debbie Jones said.
It’s an epidemic that has led lawmakers to take action.
“As a body, we need to sort through with the help of some experts what are long term consequences,” State Senator Jim Hendren said.
Senator Hendren hopes the study will also help find ways to curb young vaping and figure out the cost to taxpayers.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.