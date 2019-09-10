Lyon’s Taylor earns SAC Defensive Player of the Week

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
OKLAHOMA CITY – For the second week in a row, the Lyon College football team had a player earn Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors. Senior linebacker Sam Taylor earned the recognition following his performance at Hendrix College this past weekend.
Taylor landed his third career weekly honor on the strength of 13 total tackles, which proved to be a game-high in Lyon's 28-20 setback at Hendrix (Ark.). The Sugar Land, Texas native posted six solo tackles and helped on seven others, including one for a loss.
The Scots will return to action on Sept. 21 for their first Sooner Athletic Conference game of the season at Texas College. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
