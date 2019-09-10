Man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the abuse allegations against Scott D. Johnson was reported in October 2018.
The 10-year-old victim told a Children’s Advocacy Center investigator that Johnson had gone into her room and began touching her private parts.
She said Johnson ran out of the room once she woke up and yelled at him to stop.
"She advised that she ran and told her mother and her mother did not believe her," the affidavit stated. She told her grandmother that following weekend.
The victim said this has happened three different times.
The mother admitted to not believing the allegations her daughter made against Johnson.
Investigators also interviewed the victim’s older brother. He said the girl told him that Johnson would come into their room at night and touch her.
According to the affidavit, Johnson fled after the allegations came to light.
He was arrested and extradited from Georgia. Johnson appeared in court on Monday where a judge found probable cause to charge him with second-degree sexual assault.
The judge set his bond at $75,000 and issued a no-contact order.
