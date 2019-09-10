New billboard going up offering reward in Rebekah Gould case

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new billboard advertising a reward in the murder case of Rebekah Gould will be installed Tuesday.
According to Jen Bucholtz, a private investigator working on the case, the billboard will advertise a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Gould, who was from Mountain View, was found dead on September 18, 2004 in a wooded area off of Highway 9 south of Melbourne, seven days after she was reported missing.
Sept. 20 will mark 15 years since Gould’s murder.
