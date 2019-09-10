New billboard going up offering reward in Rebekah Gould case

New billboard going up offering reward in Rebekah Gould case
The family of Rebekah Gould wants answers years after her murder. (Source: KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 9, 2019 at 9:07 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 9:19 PM

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new billboard advertising a reward in the murder case of Rebekah Gould will be installed Tuesday.

According to Jen Bucholtz, a private investigator working on the case, the billboard will advertise a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Gould, who was from Mountain View, was found dead on September 18, 2004 in a wooded area off of Highway 9 south of Melbourne, seven days after she was reported missing.

Sept. 20 will mark 15 years since Gould’s murder.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.