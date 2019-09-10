New project in the works for Paragould School District

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A project is in the works for one school in Greene County to add space replacement facilities.
The Paragould School District already has a band, Agriculture and JR-ROTC buildings on their high school campus, but they no longer serve the school’s growing numbers.
Superintendent Debbie Smith said some of the buildings date back to 1961.
“These three facilities are much needed and they’re going to be such a great asset to our high school district,” Smith said.
The project is costing upwards of $9 million. The school applied for a partnership from the state and got it.
The state is paying $3.5 million and the school is paying $5.5 million.
School officials have had this project in the works for quite some time.
Over the years, the district has completed different projects across all the campuses, and now the time has arrived for the high school’s improvements.
Smith said the only thing that still has to be done is receive the final approval for construction to be done.
The superintendent predicts the building will be done within a year, if weather permits.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.