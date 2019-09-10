Sept. 10: Sales tax election today in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our western counties saw a half-inch of rain last night and up to 1" in Stone County.
A few clouds from that system will linger through the first half of Tuesday.
Temperatures and humidity are a bit higher than yesterday, as well.
An upper ridge of high pressure will maintain a strong influence over the Mid-South today.
Temperatures will push into the mid-90s this afternoon with a few showers or thunderstorms possible again.
News Headlines
Jonesboro voters head to the polls today to decide a proposed sales tax increase. Adam Jones is live throughout the hour with both sides of the issue, and what you need to know before you cast your ballot.
All new this morning, a Little Rock officer involved in a deadly shooting says he thinks about it every day, and is now doing his part to help the community heal. His story coming up at 6:10 a.m.
Rescuers have recovered a woman’s body from the Mississippi River but the search for her children continues. An update on this tragic case at 6:32 a.m.
As the 15th anniversary of a Region 8 woman’s murder approaches, friends and family hope a new billboard will help find her killer. That story at 6:46 a.m.
