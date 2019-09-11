A-State Chancellor offering “Coffee with Kelly” to help interact with students, faculty

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University announced Tuesday students will have the opportunity to have “Coffee with Kelly.”
According to a news release, up to ten people have the chance to meet with Chancellor Kelly Damphousse bi-weekly on the first and third Tuesday each month for coffee and conversation.
The event will take place at the chancellor’s conference room.
According to the release, the first Tuesday will be dedicated to students. The third will be reserved for members of faculty and staff.
“Think of it as the in-person AMA with the Chancellor,” Damphousse said. “Lots of students and community members reach out to me on social media, but I’d like this to be more of a conversation where we can exchange ideas and opinions. It gives me a chance to listen to whatever is on the minds of the people I serve.”
To register online for the event, click here.
