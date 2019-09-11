Beauty Plus products recalled due to asbestos

(KFVS) - The Food and Drug Administration issued a safety alert on Sept. 6 concerning Beauty Plus products.
FDA officials said the agency found the deadly carcinogen asbestos in at least four different talc-based products.
The following cosmetics tested positive for asbestos and have been recalled:
- Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Collection Matte Blush (Fuchsia), SKU #849136008807, Lot No. 1605020/PD-840
- Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Cosmetics Timeless Beauty Palette, SKU #849136012958, Lot No. 1510068/PD-C864R
- Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Bronzer (Sunset), SKU #849136016017, Lot No. 160634/PD-P712M
- Beauty Plus Global Inc. Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Shimmer Bronzer (Caramel), SKU #849136017106, Lot No. 1612112/PD-840
FDA officials said asbestos was found in the products – bronzer, shimmer bronzer, a beauty palette and a matte blush.
This is the second time Beauty Plus has been the subject of a voluntary recall due to asbestos.
In May of 2019, the FDA warned consumers not to use two products: Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set and Beauty Plus Global Effects Palette 2, both made with talc.
