A Better Region 8: Jonesboro at a crossroads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The people of Jonesboro spoke Tuesday night. They spoke out for growth, but against fully carrying that burden of growth.
The vote for Team Jonesboro's 1% sales tax increase was very close.
Something that stood out to us was how passionate people were on both sides. Both sides want growth, want more for public safety and want amenities.
Both sides just saw a different path to get there.
As we have said previously, Jonesboro is at a crossroads. What got us here worked, but the world changed, and we must change with it.
We have to do something now.
The people spoke, and hopefully everyone at Team Jonesboro, Citizens Taxed Enough, Mayor Harold Perrin, Councilman Bobby Long, and the rest of the City Council were listening.
We see leaders on both sides of this issue.
We suggest they all sit down at the table together and figure out a plan together.
If that means another tax proposal, additional fees to pay for services or reduction in city services then so be it. But let’s sit down at the table and figure it out together.
This community and all of Region 8 are worth fighting for.
