Bonner & Bayless putting up big numbers early for Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bonner & Bayless have been quite beneficial for the Red Wolves through two games.
The passing connection is becoming one of the most prolific combos in college football. Logan Bonner leads the Sun Belt with 608 passing yards. He’s 4th in FBS in passing attempts (87).
His top target is one of the top wide receivers in the nation. Omar Bayless is tied for 1st in FBS with 5 touchdowns and is 3rd in the nation in receiving yards. Bayless leads the Sun Belt in receiving yards and is 3rd with 16 receptions (Brandon Bowling leads with 17).
They’re embracing the test between the hedges. Arkansas State faces #3 Georgia Saturday at 11:00am. You can watch the game on ESPN2.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.