Canaan & Ginger Sandy reflect after viral moment with Razorback commit Martavius French

“Well, I wasn’t even on the field, I was up in the stands,” Ginger said. “A fan had came up and got Canaan and said do you want to get down on the field an see Martavius? And of course he was ready to go. I was up in the stands, I didn’t know what was going on until I saw the video. I didn’t know the extent of it, the emotion, and the fact that Martavius gave Canaan his only pair of Razorback gloves. And he wore them for the last 3 wins.”