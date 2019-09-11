Canaan & Ginger Sandy reflect after viral moment with Razorback commit Martavius French

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - We had several feel good pigskin stories this past weekend with NEA connections. You had Blake Anderson’s return to the sidelines, Corning finally snapping the streak, and Canaan’s Gloves.
For those not in the know, Razorback superfan Canaan Sandy & his mother Ginger will travel to different high school games to see Arkansas commits.
Whitehaven’s Martavius French signed his gloves and gave them to Canaan after a game vs. North Little Rock on September 6th. Richard Davenport of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette captured this moment.
ESPN, MaxPreps, and several national outlets picked up the story over the weekend. The video has over 1 million views worldwide.
So how did this viral moment come to be?
“Well, I wasn’t even on the field, I was up in the stands,” Ginger said. “A fan had came up and got Canaan and said do you want to get down on the field an see Martavius? And of course he was ready to go. I was up in the stands, I didn’t know what was going on until I saw the video. I didn’t know the extent of it, the emotion, and the fact that Martavius gave Canaan his only pair of Razorback gloves. And he wore them for the last 3 wins.”
The Sandys were going to Oxford the following Saturday for the Ole Miss game, and decided to make a stop in Memphis.
"Once we found out those were Martavius’ only pair of Razorback gloves that he had given to Canaan out of love, we couldn’t stand it. So he had to have them back. So we went back to Memphis on Saturday, met with one of his coaches. And yesterday morning they surprised Martavius with his gloves back, with this time an autograph from Canaan.
