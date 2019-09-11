Enrollment down at Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas State University released the numbers for enrollment for the Fall 2019 semester.
According to a news release, the eleventh class day head count totaled 13,891 students, a 1.2% decline compared to 2018.
Arkansas State also saw a decline in first-time students, down to 1,391 students, and a decline in international students, down 10.2%.
“The problem is not a lack of interest in our by international students,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said. “The demand is there, but many of the students we admitted were not able to get student visas.”
According to the release, freshman retention topped 75% for the second consecutive year, compared to 72% in Fall 2017.
“While I am glad to see that the past two years have seen our best retention outcomes, losing nearly a quarter of your freshman class is still not where we need to be,” Damphousse said. “Our new Provost is assessing our first-year retention efforts, seeking where we can wisely invest in student success. Our new Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management has reorganized his division and he has just brought on a new Senior Director of Admissions. I anticipate an improvement in recruitment and retention for this coming spring and next fall.”
