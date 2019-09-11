FFN Extra Point: Brookland

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We can't get to every school or show every highlight in Region 8 on Fridays, so there's more storylines.
Brookland is the 2nd FFN Extra Point of 2019. The Bearcats got tricky this past Friday, they pulled a puntrooskie in the 4th quarter to tie the game against Greene County Tech. Trent Still takes the snap and it’s a slight of hand to Kaden Strode for the touchdown.
But GCT rallied to win 29 - 14.
