FFN Extra Point: Brookland fakes a punt for a TD
By Chris Hudgison | September 10, 2019 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:10 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We can't get to every school or show every highlight in Region 8 on Fridays, so there's more storylines.

Brookland is the 2nd FFN Extra Point of 2019. The Bearcats got tricky this past Friday, they pulled a puntrooskie in the 4th quarter to tie the game against Greene County Tech. Trent Still takes the snap and it’s a slight of hand to Kaden Strode for the touchdown.

But GCT rallied to win 29 - 14.

