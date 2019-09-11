Firefighters climb 110 flights to commemorate Sept. 11 attacks

Paragould firefighters climb 110 flights to honor 9/11 victims
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 11, 2019 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 12:13 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Eighteen years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, hundreds of New York firefighters lost their lives charging into the burning World Trade Center towers.

To honor their sacrifice, two Region 8 firefighters donned full gear Wednesday and climbed 110 flights of stairs.

Dustin Betts and Michael Harris of Paragould put on their firesuits, boots, and helmets; then climbed aboard two StairMasters at Anytime Fitness, 1725 W. Kingshighway.

They completed 110 flights to simulate the 110 floors of the WTC Twin Towers.

Just witnessed Anytime Fitness of Paragould member, Dustin Betts, and co-firefighter, Michael Harris, climb 110 stories in full gear to honor the fallen of 9/11. 🙏🏼 So inspiring, guys! Thank you for your service. 👨‍🚒 #neverforget

Posted by Anytime Fitness of Paragould, AR on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.