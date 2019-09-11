Firefighters climb 110 flights to commemorate Sept. 11 attacks

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Eighteen years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, hundreds of New York firefighters lost their lives charging into the burning World Trade Center towers.
To honor their sacrifice, two Region 8 firefighters donned full gear Wednesday and climbed 110 flights of stairs.
Dustin Betts and Michael Harris of Paragould put on their firesuits, boots, and helmets; then climbed aboard two StairMasters at Anytime Fitness, 1725 W. Kingshighway.
They completed 110 flights to simulate the 110 floors of the WTC Twin Towers.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.