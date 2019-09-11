First responders honored with appreciation breakfast

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An appreciation breakfast was held for all kinds of first responders to thank them for their service and remember the sacrifices they made on Sept. 11, 2001.
Police and fire departments, along with EMS, were at NEA Baptist Wednesday morning.
Many talked about their days, some talked about 9/11.
For Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller, he knows how impactful the day was.
“Our goals are to honor those who sacrificed they made,” he said. “Not just the fire and police, but also the military and all the sacrifices that have taken place since 9/11 and how it’s profoundly changed this country. It’s a good opportunity for us to remember and reflect back on them.”
Miller said he appreciates the recognition from the community.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to interact with the public,” he said. “Most of the time when we see people, no one ever calls 911 and says everything is okay. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get out and interact with the community when there’s no problem.”
The appreciation breakfast saw lots of people and no one left hungry.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.