Group works to battle substance abuse, help people

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A facility in Greene County works to help educate and teach people with substance abuse problems on how to reenter society.
The Mid-South Health Systems in Paragould works to get clients back into society through recovery.
On Wednesday, Legal Aid of Arkansas had volunteers helping out in the facility in any way they could.
Volunteer Heidi Jamison said there’s one drug abuse she’s concerned about.
“Arkansas has a terrible opioid problem,” she said. “We’re one of the leading prescription states in the country.”
She and the other volunteers got to work one-on-one, with people battling addiction on their road to recovery.
“We want to talk with the clients and see how pervasive it is with everyday people in the state of Arkansas,” she said.
Clinical social worker Tisha Roswell said the facility works hard to serve those in need.
“We have what we call a partial day program,” she said. “Clients come in here that have substance abuse issues and we try to educate them and teach them coping skills.”
The facility and its workers work to get people off drugs.
“We want to help them get back into society and have jobs,” she said. “I think with Legal Aid, this is going to help. They’re going to provide some services we need.”
