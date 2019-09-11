9/11 is a day many will never forget, now it’s history lesson for students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This is the moment Central Middle school Fifth-grade teacher, Jennifer Schroeder, heard about the World Trade Center.
“I remember sitting in eighth grade Spanish class and the announcement came over the intercom saying for the teachers to turn on the TV, so they rolled in a TV on the cart,” Jennifer Schroeder said.
This is one thing she won’t forget about that day.
“I remember a lot of tears," she said.
While the memory is still vivid in her mind, all her students were born long after the event.
“It honestly feels like yesterday so it’s hard to think that the kiddo’s that were teaching weren’t around during that time,” Schroeder said.
“It was a very tragic for the united states,” said fifth grader Solie Becking.
That’s how Solie Becking thinks about this day that to her is just in video and pictures.
“All that debris taking away thousands of people lives," Becking said.
She said, one thing she can take away each year September 11th comes around is the first responders who helped.
“They risk their life for strangers and people they don’t know,” Becking said.
Schroeder hopes her students absorb and understand the impact of this moment in history.
And, why it must be remembered.
“They understand just this is a time to really reflect on what it means to be American,” Shroeder said.
