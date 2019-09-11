Jonesboro voters reject 1% sales tax

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in Jonesboro have rejected a proposed one-percent sales tax increase.
Unofficial voting totals shows 4,805 voted for the increase, while 5,016 voted against the increase.
The citizen-led group Team Jonesboro proposed the increase back in May. It’s been hotly talked about at city council meetings, public forums and on a debate with KLEK 102.5 FM. The proposal even sparked a heated conversations on social media.
The 1% increase would have been used to fund public safety projects along with other quality of life amenities.
Team Jonesboro estimated the tax would bring in an additional $18M every year. The tax would sunset in 12 years.
The group also proposed numerous quality of life projects including more bike trails, sidewalks, outdoor entertainment venue and an aquatic center - which would be separate from a privately-owned water park.
For public safety, Team Jonesboro pitched several items including new police substation, fire station, additional staff for both the police and fire departments and equipment upgrades.
Team Jonesboro posted on Facebook after the results came in that they are disappointed with the outcome, but the journey was not over.
The proposal faced opposition. Citizens Taxed Enough quickly formed to oppose the sales tax increase.
The group said they support a sales tax increase to benefit both the police and fire departments but doesn’t support additional tax money to go toward amenities.
During a radio debate, Iris Stevens, member of Citizens Taxed Enough, said the amenities - like sidewalks, trails, parks and aquatics center, are a “want” and not a “need” for the city of Jonesboro.
Jonesboro City Alderman Bobby Long was also a vocal opponent of Team Jonesboro’s initiative.
He announced he would propose a separate sales if Team Jonesboro’s initiative failed. The increase would need to be approved by voters at the next election. It would provide a .25% increase to help fund police and fire in the city.
