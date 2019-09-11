JPD reacts to failed sales tax proposal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Jonesboro police and firefighters worked hard to see the sales tax proposal through.
However, the proposed one-percent sales tax increase for Jonesboro was denied by voters Tuesday.
The numbers are unofficial but showed 4,805 voted for the increase and 5,016 voted against it.
Region 8 News has been tracking the proposal since the beginning and Police Chief Rick Elliott said he’s not happy with the results.
“Well, obviously, a little bit disappointed in the results from the election,” he said. “The needs are still the same as they were through this whole process. We’re still in need of personnel and equipment. Those issues will remain, but we’ll continue to move forward on day-to-day operation with what I’ve got.”
Elliott said the future for the department is going to be more difficult without the raised tax.
“The needs are there for both police and fire and there’s only one way to meet those needs,” he said. “That’s to get the ordinance passed. It is up to council at this point to pick up the ball and proceed forward.”
He said he’s going to continue operations in the police department the best that he can.
