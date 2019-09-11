Kirby Smart & #3 Georgia not looking past Arkansas State

ATHENS, Ga. (KAIT) - #3 Georgia has a highly anticipated home game against #7 Notre Dame on September 21st.
But the Bulldogs aren’t taking this week’s opponent lightly. Arkansas State will play between the hedges and the Red Wolves look to continue a Sun Belt trend of competitive results against Power 5 opponents. Georgia State and Coastal Carolina have pulled P5 upsets, ULM nearly did the same at Florida State. '
UGA head coach Kirby Smart expects a fight from the scarlet and black.
Arkansas State faces #3 Georgia Saturday at 11:00am. You can watch the Red Wolves and Bulldogs on ESPN2.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.