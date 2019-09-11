Manila citizens vote to extend tax in special election

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Citizens in one Mississippi County town voted to extend an existing sales tax in their town.
According to unofficial results, Manila voted to extend an already existing one percent sales and use tax from 2011.
The refunding bonds passed with a vote of 185 for, 48 against.
All other items on the ballot also passed.
Because of this, the money from the tax will go toward funding the police and fire departments, along with street and park upgrades.
Other results in the special election were as follows:
- Street Improvements: 195 (for), 39 (against)
- Park Improvements: 184 (for), 50 (against)
- Fire Department Improvements: 188 (for), 44 (against)
- Police Department Improvements: 182 (for), 49 (against)
- Water Improvement Bonds: 194 (for), 37 (against)
- Sewer Improvement Bonds: 193 (for), 40 (against)
- Community Center Improvement Bonds: 178 (for), 54 (against)
- Drainage Improvement Bonds: 195 (for), 37 (against)
- City Admin. Building Improvement Bonds: 179 (for), 53 (against)
